Hollywood actress enjoys a day in the sun in Byron Bay

MAYBE she was in Byron Bay to get tips from Chris Hemsworth about playing Thor, but Hollywood star Natalie Portman was spotted out and about in our region on the weekend.

She enjoyed some tasty Japanese cuisine at Federal's popular celebrity hangout Doma cafe on Sunday.

Portman arrived in Australia with her family earlier this month, reportedly to work in the next chapter of the superhero saga, Thor: Love and Thunder, in which she takes over the hammer as the female Thor.

The star of Star Wars, Black Swan and Garden State, was able to float in and out without causing too much of a fuss.

She is no stranger to Byron Bay as two years ago she also paid a visit to the area.

Portman, who played Queen Amidala in Star Wars, visited Crystal Castle in 2018 with her family in tow.

The region must have left a lasting impression on her if she is back for more.

Portman is also well acquainted with Chris Hemsworth. She made her Thor debut in 2011 as Jane Foster, a scientist who became Thor's (played by Chris Hemsworth) love interest.

She also lined up in 2013's Thor: The Dark World.