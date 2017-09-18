Hollywood finally leaves Hastings Point

NOW that the fences are gone, the crews have returned home and Aquaman is nowhere to be seen, Hastings Point Headland has finally been reopened to the public after months of filming.

While the $160 million Warner Bros production of Aquaman was the talk of the town for weeks, residents can now walk along the beautiful headland once again after the last of all the infrastructure was removed Friday, September, 15.

Location manager Duncan Jones said the entire film and production team were very thankful for the support of the community.

"We've had a great time and we've been very happy with the outcome," he said.

"We've been dealing with the council conditions that they've laid out and what needs to be done.

"We were really trying ... to get it back to a high standard before it goes back to the community."

Mr Duncan said crews would continue to restore the grass areas at the headland and will be monitoring the area until mid-October.

While there had been some discussion on social media about whether more filming would continue in the area, the film crew has confirmed it is not aware of any filming planned for Hastings Point in the future.

The film is due for release in December 2018.