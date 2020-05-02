Teenager's disturbing sex assault

A Mornington Island teenager who sexually assaulted a women in her sleep and masturbated had been drinking home brew at the time.

Johnathan Anderson was 19 years old and on probation for previous offences from 2017 when he targeted the woman in her sleep.

The Magistrates Court heard Anderson pulled down the pants of the sleeping woman and then removed his own pants.

He then touched the woman and started to masturbate.

The court heard Anderson had been drinking home brew although Mornington Island is a dry community.

Police prosecutor Bimal Raut said Anderson's offending was "calculated".

The court heard the woman's brother witnessed part of the assault and told police. The 20-year-old was arrested on July 12, 2019, and made full admissions, pleading guilty to sexual assault.

Defence lawyer Claire Grant told the court her client had incriminated himself.

"The witness only saw the complainant with her pants down and Mr Anderson running away," she said. "If he was to be sentenced on that … the term of imprisonment … imposed would have been lesser because it did not involve allegations of touching … or masturbating in her presence."

Ms Grant said her client had worked in various jobs, including carpentry and painting, and had strong cultural ties to his aboriginal heritage.

Magistrate Ross Mack told Anderson his offending was "disgraceful" and "grossly wrong".

"Fortunately for her she didn't wake up to see what you were doing but that is not to say it doesn't have a detrimental effect on her," he said.

"You completely devalued this woman … it was like she was an object without any value when you treated her that way."

Magistrate Mack acknowledged Anderson's youth, minimal criminal history and 49 days spent in pre-sentence custody.

"It is difficult to find people on Mornington Island to give something back so it would be a waste to extinguish that from a lengthy jail term," he said.

Anderson was sentenced to 12 months' jail suspended after 49 days served with an operational period of 18 months.

Convictions were recorded.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.





Originally published as Home brew fuels teen's disturbing sex assault