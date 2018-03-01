Home is where the P'ville Men's Shed is, finally

HOME: Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes, Richmond MP Justine Elliott, Pottsville Men's Shed President Michael Ryan and Tweed MP Geoff Provest celebrate the official opening of the Pottsville Men's Shed.

HOME: Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes, Richmond MP Justine Elliott, Pottsville Men's Shed President Michael Ryan and Tweed MP Geoff Provest celebrate the official opening of the Pottsville Men's Shed. Scott Powick

IT'S been a long time coming but finally the Pottsville and District Men's Shed can call Black Rocks sports field home.

The men celebrated the official opening of their new shed on Thursday after years of struggling to get a permanent home, including a controversial debate on a final location that divided the community early last year.

Shed president Michael Ryan said having a permanent home for members meant friendships and connections could grow stronger.

"You build a Men's Shed and people talk about tools and what we're doing in the Men's Shed but the big advantage of the Men's Shed is that men come together and talk to each other,” Mr Ryan said.

"They get out of home, they come down and we have seen them improve their health.

"They don't have to pick up a tool, all they have to pick up is a cup and usually a sausage roll.

"We come here to share a cuppa, we come here to have a yarn, we come here sometimes to make something and occasionally we help other people.”

Tweed MP Geoff Provest, who helped petition Tweed Shire Council on behalf of the Men's Shed to approve the Black Rocks site last year, said members can be proud of their commitment to the community.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"They're not only improving their own lives, they're improving other peoples lives too,” Mr Provest said, referring to the volunteer work members have done over the years.

"They make a big difference to the community.” The Men's Shed was granted a five-year licence for the Black Rocks site. The Pottsville Men's Shed meets every Thursday from 10am at Black Rock sports field, Pottsville.

Visit www.padms.org for more information.