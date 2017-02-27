Homeless folk: 'Where do they go to now'?

John Lee from homeless charity You Have a Friend is disgusted the the poor are getting so little emphasis during this Federal election campaign.

HOMELESS campaigner John Lee has hit out at moves by Tweed Shire Council to use surveillance cameras to monitor illegal camping on the coastline.

Council recently erected mobile CCTV cameras to monitor the parkland on the southern side of Cudgen Creek at Kingscliff as part of its efforts to crackdown on illegal campers in the region.

Rangers also issued fines of $110 in a blitz of campers found camping after 11pm in the park.

Last week, Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green said council had been forced to act following growing community complaints about the number of illegal campers at the popular Kingscliff park.

You Have a Friend homeless charity founder John Lee is concerned about council's crackdown on illegal campers in the shire. Mr Lee's van is parked here beside council's new mobile CCTV monitor. Contributed

Mr Green stressed council was working closely with service providers to help those who were homeless.

But Mr Lee, who founded You Have a Friend nine years ago to support people living on the streets, said many of those moved on by rangers were genuinely homeless and not backpackers moving through.

"I know many of those are genuine homeless people,” Mr Lee said.

"All they own is a car or a mobile van which is their only means of accommodation.

"With accommodation in the Tweed at an absolute premium, lack of affordable housing or caravan sites, where are homeless or marginalised people to go?

"The Tweed Shire is one of the least affordable accommodation spots in Australia.”

Mr Lee said many of those at Cudgen Creek had been moved on to Chinderah, including a heavily pregnant woman and her partner who both copped fines of $110 each.

"That means these people have to pay $220. They said to me 'How they hell can we pay this?',” Mr Lee said.

"These are people who now have a major issue because of council. Where do they go now? Council has created a new problem.”

Mr Lee said the CCTV surveillance was a waste of ratepayers' money and an invasion of privacy.

However, he was pleased council had reached out to him after airing his concerns in the media, with a meeting in the planning.

"Hopefully it will lead to a positive outcome,” he said.

Mr Lee said this was the first opportunity, besides a meeting with former councillor Gary Bagnall last year, that council had agreed to meet to discuss the issue, despite his repeated attempts over the past six years.