Homeless help services stretched thin

PROBLEM GROWING: John Lee from You Have a Friend hopes for more help for Tweed's homeless.

PROBLEM GROWING: John Lee from You Have a Friend hopes for more help for Tweed's homeless. Scott Powick

TWEED volunteers have cancelled free meals for the homeless due to safety concerns, and there are fears the situation could worsen ahead of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next year.

You Have a Friend founder John Lee said an influx of those sleeping rough after the March floods had seen fights break out and a weekly free dinner in Coolangatta cancelled.

He feared this could happen again if those on the Gold Coast resisted being relocated to temporary housing during the Commonwealth Games.

"(Gold Coast) Mayor Tom Tate said... they definitely would not treat homeless people badly, they intend to be very supportive and caring,” Mr Lee said.

"But then a number of days later I saw there is going to be housing offered.”

Mr Lee said this displacement would affect the city's homeless and was likely to cause an influx on the Tweed.

"I spoke to a lot of them and they won't move,” he said.

"People are saying no, they don't want to move.

"People don't seem to understand you can't just pick up somebody and move them.”

He was concerned the Gold Coast's homeless would be forcibly moved on if they declined temporary housing.

"I do believe people will be coming down to this area,” Mr Lee said.

He said those who were used to dealing with his charity were respectful, but a sudden spike in numbers may again see tensions rise.

He said the locals understood their rules, including a ban on alcohol, drugs and dogs at meals.

But this hadn't always been understood or respected by outsiders.

In Coolangatta, volunteers had to desert one regular food event after people began fighting.

"We've had different guys coming in and causing trouble,” he said.

"We experienced that in Murwillumbah and Coolangatta after the floods.

"I actually closed down one of our Thursday night meals. Our rules are that if there are any issues, our volunteers just get in their car and go, and that had to happen.”

Rob Hitchcock is a Tweed-based social worker and said it was not yet clear what would provide a long-term solution to homelessness on the Tweed.

"It's something that impacts the Tweed community,” he said.

"We seem to have the second least affordable accommodation in New South Wales.

"What accommodation we do have tends to be expensive.”

He said there had been a rise in the recorded number of homeless in the region, but he hoped this was linked to "better service delivery” and a heightened keenness for people to seek help.

For more about You Have a Friend, visit youhaveafriend.com.au or phone 0755242008. If you are at risk of homelessness, phone the Department of Housing in Tweed Heads South on 0755240666 or visit Centrelink.