KEY ISSUE: Janelle Saffin said her priority heading into the election was to fix the issue of homelessness in her region.
News

Homeless is a key issue for Saffin

Michael Doyle
by
20th Feb 2019 7:00 AM

HOMELESSNESS is the key issue Lismore Country Labor candidate Janelle Saffin will run on in the lead-up to next month's state election.

Ms Saffin outlined key initiatives she wants to introduce if elected, including building 100 social housing properties per year for 10 years across the Northern Rivers.

The Country Labor candidate said she had the ability to arrest the issue in the region if elected in March.

"I shall go hard on this and want locals to know what I am advocating," she said.

"There have been few new affordable housing planning initiatives since 2011 - the same time the present NSW Liberal-National government came to power.

"These are frontline services that the Nationals have chosen not to deliver to our region over the past eight years.

"Housing local people is clearly not their priority."

Other recommendations Ms Saffin wants to introduce include ensuring the Social and Affordable Housing Fund has an earmarked regional allocation and increasing transitional accommodation for people of specialist homeless services by 150 properties.

country labor homelessness janelle saffin lismore
Tweed Daily News

