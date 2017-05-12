Homeless Tigers' cubs: vandals cause closure of grounds

BITTER PILL: Brett Arthur, Tweed Coast Tigers JAFC Secretary, says the club is disappointed its canteen has been vandalised.

A JUNIOR Aussie rules outfit is temporarily a club without a home after vandals went feral, trashing its canteen and causing the closure of its ground.

The council was left with no choice but to shut down the Tweed Coast Tigers JAFC field at Round Mountain ahead of a home game as it moved to protect the safety of players, parents and fans.

The council confirmed investigators were trying to determine whether the building contains asbestos.

Club secretary Brett Arthur said games would be played at Pottsville in the meantime, with the work expected to take a week.

The club was initially broken into and trashed sometime between Saturday and Tuesday, he said, before vandals hit it a second time on Tuesday night.

Mr Arthur said the most concerning part was the structure was identified as possibly containing asbestos, prompting the club to issue a warning.

"I think what does need to be stated clearly is whoever has done this has probably put themselves at serious risk by kicking through construction and getting into a roof cavity that potentially has asbestos,” he said.

"I would have serious concerns for their safety.”

He said police forensic teams had combed the scene as part of investigations.