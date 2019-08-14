Homes destroyed as fire burns through 6000 hectares

BUSH FIRE DANGER: Firefighters have been battling a blaze on the Summerland Way at Clearfield, near Rappville, south of Casino.

FOUR homes have burnt to the ground as nearly two dozen fires still blaze across the North Coast.

On Tuesday the NSW Rural Fire Service completed the assessment of areas affected by the weekend bushfires in Northern NSW and confirmed a total of four houses have been destroyed in the six significant fires in the region.

Two of the burned houses were at the Clearfield fire near Rappville, while two other were destroyed at separate fires near Kempsey.

The RFS also confirmed nine outbuildings were destroyed, two outbuildings were damaged and 29 houses and 22 outbuilding were untouched.

RFS public liaison officer Brad Stewart, said crews are currently attending two Richmond Valley fires at Clearfield Rd, Rappville and Brewers Rd, Kippenduff.

"Fire conditions at the Clearfield fire, which has burned over 6000 hectares, are moderate compared to the higher fire ratings we saw earlier in the week," he said.

"We have crews removing the available fuel loadings and building containment lines using graders and bulldozers."

Mr Stewart said six different agencies including local councils, National Parks & Wildlife, Forestry Corporation of NSW and RFS are working closely together to combat the bushfires.

He said each fire has it's own crews managing each incident.

"On Wednesday at the Clearfield fire, we have multiple aircraft, fixed wing and rotary as well as four bulldozers, 19 vehicles and 53 fire-fighters on the ground," he said.

"They are supported by 17 highly-experienced emergency services personnel at the Incident Management Centre.

Mr Stewart said support in the form of the RFS 737 large air tanker is available should the need arise.

He said said the northern-most part of fire is burning near Myrtle Creek Rd and Clearfield Rd and has crossed Summerland Way to the east and there continues to be active fire in small areas at this location.

Firefighters will continue to consolidate containment lines on the eastern side of the fire throughout the day, he said.

"While Summerland Way is currently open between Casino and Grafton, motorists are reminded to drive to the conditions and be aware there may be delays due to firefighting operations," he said.

"Traffic control personnel are managing the road to ensure it's safe for firefighters motorists."

Stay current by checking www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, or call the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800679737.

Buildings impacted by fires

Clearfield Rd, Rappville fire (Richmond Valley)

2 houses destroyed

2 outbuildings destroyed

Racing Track, Turners Flat fire (Kempsey)

1 house destroyed

1 outbuilding destroyed

1 outbuilding damaged

Gilmores Gully fire (Kempsey)

1 house destroyed

5 outbuildings destroyed

1 outbuilding damaged

Brewers Rd, Kippenduff fire (Richmond Valley)