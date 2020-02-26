'Homes' feature in artist's installation at Tweed Gallery

TWEED is playing host to an internationally renown artist's fascinating installation piece.

Catherine O'Donnell's 'Fibro Façade' opened at the end of January at the Tweed Regional Gallery.

The work is comprised of a series of meticulously-executed, large-scale charcoal drawings depicting elements from common fibro housing.

The drawings are all connected by an architectural tape outline to complete the installation.

Ms O'Donnell exhibits widely and is represented in public and private collections, both locally and internationally.

'Fibro Façade' install image, MAY SPACE at Sydney Contemporary, 2018. Courtesy the artist and MAY SPACE, Sydney.

Exhibitions and residencies have taken her across Australia, Paris, Rome, Venice and London.

This work was commissioned by Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre and was originally included in the 2018 solo exhibition titled 2168: Estate of Tomorrow, curated by Lizzy Marshall.

Ms Marshall said Ms O'Donnell's draughtsmanship skills are some of the finest this country has even seen.

"Rather than create static replications of sites, she imbues her houses with a pathos and resonance which reveals her talents as a storyteller," she said.

"The artist has also created a narrative within the individual elements of the installation.

"O'Donnell leaves the screen door ajar, pulls back the curtain, opens the window and shows the uneven lines of the venetian blinds to reveal that her renderings are equally about the occupants as they are about the structures that they call home."

The artist herself said she draws what she regards as "beautiful or interesting in order to highlight the power of the ordinary, commonplace architecture of the urban landscape".

"At first glance, these qualities may not be evident … but to me, these buildings are so much more that the physical embodiment of post-war utopian ideals," Ms O'Donnell said.

"They have been, and still are, homes for many people."

The exhibition continues until Sunday June 28.