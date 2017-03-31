'Honestly, it was unbearable, like a horror movie'

LIZ Hankin survived an "unbearable” "horror movie” last night and fears she may be forced to do the same again as SES crews struggle to stay on top of help requests.

The Tygalgah resident was already isolated when the evacuation order came through and spent the night terrified in her shaking house with her two young daughters, Felicity, 13 and Annabella, 11.

"The worst part was at 4am when I got up,” she said. "All we could see out the windows was water and the wind was so strong waves were crashing against the house and the house was shaking.

"These waves were hitting the house and the wind was blowing an absolute gale.

"Downstairs, the hot water system has broken off, the dryer, my car was downstairs because I never expected it to get up this high, and the garage door, everything was smashing around down there and hitting the floor, if that makes sense.

"Honestly, it was unbearable, it was honestly like a horror movie.”

The lower level roof stands at nine-feet and the floodwaters surrounded the home at its mark.

Ms Hankin said she had called for rescue crews to save her family but feared she might have to live through another night stranded.

She said she had turned to prayer for comfort and understood there were others who needed help more.

Richmond/Tweed SES spokeswoman Libby Spash said crews were working to respond to calls as quickly as possible but the sheer volume of requests meant there were delays.

She said people who needed urgent assistance should hang a white sheet on a roof.

She said anyone who needed non-urgent help should contact 132 500.