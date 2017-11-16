Menu
Login
News

Hong Kong man charged over double fatal crash on Pacific Hwy

Exterior of Tweed Heads Court House. Photo Jerad Williams / Daily News
Exterior of Tweed Heads Court House. Photo Jerad Williams / Daily News Jerad Williams / Daily News
Hamish Broome
by

A HONG Kong man charged over a double fatal crash near Cabarita earlier this year must hand over $50,000 in cash if he wants to return home during court proceedings.

Ka Fai Ip, 47, faces two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death in relation to the crash at Cudgera Creek on the Pacific Highway on August 13.

Ip was driving a silver Toyota Camry around 4pm that day when it allegedly left the road and hit a cement bridge before landing in a culvert.

Two female passengers, women aged 64 and 46, died at the scene.

Ip and a third passenger, a 14-year-old boy, were treated at the scene and airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with non-critical injuries.

Ip was charged on Tuesday this week and police initially refused bail on the grounds that he may pose a flight risk.

After spending a night in custody he was granted bail in Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday.

Under his bail conditions Ip must post $50,000 surety when he leaves Australia and provide written notice of his travel dates, airline, and flight numbers.

He is not to leave Hong Kong except to travel to Australia directly by airline.

He is only travel to Australia to attend court or meet with his lawyers or to attend upon his son who lives in Queensland.

Ip is also not to leave any airport whilst in transit to Australia, nor to travel to and from Australia except by airline.

He is not to apply for any other passport or document permitting overseas travel.

The matter returns to Tweed Heads Local Court on January 17.

Ip is excused from appearing on the next occasion.

Topics:  northern rivers crime pacific highway crash

Lismore Northern Star
Huge surf at Hawaii's Jaws

Huge surf at Hawaii's Jaws

Surf Scene: Big Wave Tour season kicks off

Doctors give nippers a lift

SUN SMART: Nippers from the Tweed Heads Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club are preparing for a big season, with the support from local GPs at the Coolangatta Medical Centre.

TWEED Heads and Coolangatta SLSC gearing up for a bumper season

Pottsville Men's Shed's future home in doubt

HAPPY FOR NOW: Pottsville Men's Shed members on site at their new Black Rocks facility.

No land available for Men's Shed

Digestion: is it all in the mind?

Closeup portrait nervous stressed young woman girl in glasses student biting fingernails looking anxiously craving something isolated on grey wall background. Human emotion face expression feeling

LIVING NATURALLY with Olwen Anderson

Local Partners