Menu
Login
Private Nathan Bewes
Private Nathan Bewes Contributed
News

Honouring a soldier, air pollution on council's agenda

Aisling Brennan
by
16th May 2018 4:25 PM

Nathan Bewes

 

DEPUTY Mayor Reece Byrnes is calling on Tweed Shire Council to make a tribute to 23-year-old Private Nathan Bewes, who died while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

Council will decide on Thursday whether it will honour the Murwillumbah soldier in a similar way to Kingscliff's Sapper Rowan Robinson, who recently had a park renamed in his memory.

If approved, council will liaise with the Bewes family to identify an appropriate way to recognise his sacrifice such as the naming of a park or facility in Murwillumbah in his honour.

Airport pollution

 

MAYOR Katie Milne is asking council staff for a report on the monitoring of pollution from air traffic relating to the Gold Coast Airport.

If council supports the report, staff will assess the impact of air pollution and its affects on the shire.

However, staff have recommended the NSW EPA undertake comprehensive, specific and targeted air quality monitoring of the airport and its impact on residents.

air pollution council at a glance gold coast airport katie milne nathan bewes reece byrnes tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Gilmore tightens title grip after Rio win

    Gilmore tightens title grip after Rio win

    News Gilmore's quest for a seventh title on track

    Mining our iconic landscape a major concern

    Mining our iconic landscape a major concern

    News Mayoral Message with Mayor Katie Milne

    Holiday home shuts amid holiday letting confusion

    Holiday home shuts amid holiday letting confusion

    News Owners hit out at council over policy

    Uncertainty continues over short term holiday letting policy

    Uncertainty continues over short term holiday letting policy

    News Operators are fed up with council's actions on managing STHL

    Local Partners