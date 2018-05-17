Honouring a soldier, air pollution on council's agenda

Nathan Bewes

DEPUTY Mayor Reece Byrnes is calling on Tweed Shire Council to make a tribute to 23-year-old Private Nathan Bewes, who died while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

Council will decide on Thursday whether it will honour the Murwillumbah soldier in a similar way to Kingscliff's Sapper Rowan Robinson, who recently had a park renamed in his memory.

If approved, council will liaise with the Bewes family to identify an appropriate way to recognise his sacrifice such as the naming of a park or facility in Murwillumbah in his honour.

Airport pollution

MAYOR Katie Milne is asking council staff for a report on the monitoring of pollution from air traffic relating to the Gold Coast Airport.

If council supports the report, staff will assess the impact of air pollution and its affects on the shire.

However, staff have recommended the NSW EPA undertake comprehensive, specific and targeted air quality monitoring of the airport and its impact on residents.