Hope dawning as sun shines through at Salt

Ryan Fowler | 13th Apr 2017 11:07 AM
BRAND NEW DAY: Sunrise over Salt Beach on the Tweed Coast.
BRAND NEW DAY: Sunrise over Salt Beach on the Tweed Coast. Ryan Fowler Photography

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

EVERY sunrise brings a bright new day. We may have had some destructive weather recently but the way it has brought the community together shows the Tweed truly cares.

The sunrise on this morning was beautiful and brings me a sense of calm and peace.

As a way of contributing back to the community, I want to give this image to you. If you'd like to use it as a phone screensaver or even get a small print of it made, that's up to you. Just email me at info@ ryanfowler.photography and I'll send you the digital image. I truly hope it brings you a smile or gives you a sense of calm each time you see it.

* Ryan is a Casuarina photographer and weekly columnist with the Tweed Daily News. Contact him at ryanfowler.photography

Disaster relief delivered in record time: Lismore MP

BUSINESS owners breathed a sigh of relief this morning as the Federal Government announced Category C grants of up to $15,000 for flood-affected residents.

Gig guide: Brand new music and puppet masters for Tweed

BRAND NEW: Australian country music star Adam Brand kicks-off Easter at Twin Towns on Thursday night.

Headline attractions shape a big week of music ahead

Spend this Easter at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club

FINE DINING: Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club executive chef Tony Axel encourages visitors to book ahead this Easter.

KINGSCLIFF Bowls Club is set to celebrate Easter.

Tip fee waiver extended for flood debris

Penny Hockings from Tweed Floods Community Drive - Non-Perishable Items inspects some of the flood debris lining the streets at Burringbar last week.

4500 tonnes of flood debris already collected

Gallery: Giant flyover fills Tweed skies

Children play as an Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III passes over Hastings Point on Wednesday, April 12

"I heard them first and then saw them; it was amazing”

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

'I'm way too smart to be an actress'

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

Former Scary Spice Mel B wants her sex tapes

Former Spice Girl Mel B.

Mel B asks cops to help get sex tapes, ex says she’s ‘hysterical’.

Free building inspections for flood affected properties

Uninterrupted coastal views in Banora Point

