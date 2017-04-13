Hope dawning as sun shines through at Salt

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

EVERY sunrise brings a bright new day. We may have had some destructive weather recently but the way it has brought the community together shows the Tweed truly cares.

The sunrise on this morning was beautiful and brings me a sense of calm and peace.

As a way of contributing back to the community, I want to give this image to you. If you'd like to use it as a phone screensaver or even get a small print of it made, that's up to you. Just email me at info@ ryanfowler.photography and I'll send you the digital image. I truly hope it brings you a smile or gives you a sense of calm each time you see it.

* Ryan is a Casuarina photographer and weekly columnist with the Tweed Daily News. Contact him at ryanfowler.photography