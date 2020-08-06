Hopes for 100,000 new jobs in council region

With the backdrop of a global pandemic, thousands of job losses and border closures, one council has its sights set on creating 100,000 new jobs.

With the backdrop of a global pandemic, thousands of job losses and border closures, one council has its sights set on creating 100,000 new jobs.

With the backdrop of a global pandemic, thousands of job losses and border closures, one Queensland council has its sights set on the creation of 100,000 new jobs.

About 28,400 jobs were lost in the Moreton Bay region since March with the retail, tourism and hospitality industries hardest hit.

The council has this week released its draft Regional Economic Development Strategy for public feedback which is a long-term strategy aiming to push the region in "a new direction".

By 2041, the council hopes to have a $40 billion economy; 16,000 new businesses and 100,000 new jobs.

Once adopted, the strategy would be implemented alongside ongoing COVID-19 recovery efforts.

The new draft strategy essentially looks to expand on four existing "high value‐adding" industries.

These are advanced manufacturing; food and agribusiness; tourism, sport and major events; and innovation and entrepreneurship.

Areas for potential growth included more intensive agriculture, production of a range of food and beverage products; increasing events; creating new visitor experiences and products; attracting more investment into accommodation; and creating innovation spaces or hubs.

The strategy also pointed to three projects with potential to "dramatically increase high‐value jobs, exports and investment".

These are The Mill at Moreton Bay; SEQ Northern Freight Terminal (not yet built); and the Wamuran Irrigation Scheme (currently under development).

The council will take the lead role for all advocacy and investment efforts, land use planning and providing any relevant infrastructure.

It would be supported by Moreton Bay Region Industry & Tourism (MBRIT), state and federal governments and the newly formed MILLovate beneficial enterprise.

University of the Sunshine Coast (USC) would also be involved as a key driver of any workforce development initiatives, along with TAFE and local schools.

Local chambers of commerce and business associations were expected to work with MBRIT and the council to ensure local business' needs were being met and to progress local opportunities.

The draft strategy will be released for public consultation today until August 28 and is available on the council's website.

Originally published as Hopes for 100,000 new jobs in council region