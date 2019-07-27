Hornets' captain tells team this week's game is a final

ALL OR NOTHING: Cudgen fullback and captain Jake Sands said this weekend's derby was a must-win.

ALL OR NOTHING: Cudgen fullback and captain Jake Sands said this weekend's derby was a must-win. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

THE 17 players who line up for the Cudgen Hornets this afternoon will not need any extra motivation for their round 16 Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League showdown.

The Hornets travel away to face arch-rivals Murwillumbah, knowing a loss would damage their hopes of making this season's semi-finals.

Fixtures between the Hornets and Mustangs are legendary on the Tweed, with the proud clubs contesting some ferocious and physical battles over the years.

This afternoon's clash at Stan Sercombe Oval is easily the biggest game of the season for the Hornets, a fact which has not been lost on their captain at training this week.

Jake Sands said his young and inexperienced forward pack will have to be at their best this weekend to contend with the might of the Mustangs.

"I will be explaining to the young kids what this derby means,” Sands said.

"If you start slow then they can run away with it.

"Over the years we know what comes with this game - we need to stay out of the fights but sometimes it is hard.

"At the end of the day it is about winning, not winning the fights.”

Cudgen will be fielding an understrength forward pack due to a horror run of injuries in recent weeks.

The young pack was solid in the Hornets' last-start win over Kyogle, but this weekend shapes up to be a greater test.

Sands said his pack would need to control the middle of the field to give his side the best chance of keeping their season alive.

"I think the Mustangs have one of the best forward packs in the comp when they are at full strength,” he said.

"If you let them roll through the middle they can be very hard to stop and can put a lot of points on you.

"It will be a physical battle in the middle and ultimately I think that is what will decide the game.”

Kick-off for today's NRRRL clash will be at 3.40pm.