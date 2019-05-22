Hornets confident of upset against rivals

RUGBY LEAGUE: Cudgen Hornets captain Jake Sands says there is a confidence at the club which will benefit his side this weekend.

The Hornets face fellow Tweed rivals, Tweed Coast, in round eight of the NRRRL Premiership.

After a sluggish start, Cudgen have strung together two wins, and Sands said he feels a third could come this weekend.

"We have recently got three new players from Tugun and they have lifted our confidence,” he said.

"They have added a real dynamic to our forward pack.

"We are looking to go pretty well this weekend and I think it will be a close game.”

The Hornets put 50 points on the board last weekend, but it is their defence which Sands said was the most impressive part of their recent wins.

The Cudgen captain said the defence of his side has been a major focus over the last few weeks, with the results starting to show.

"We let in a number of tries earlier in the season so we have been working really hard at training on that,” he said.

"Mark has us really focusing on our wrestle and it has been paying off in the last few weeks.”

Kick-off for the round eight clash will be this Sunday at 2.45pm at Les Burger Field in Cabarita.