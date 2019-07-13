Menu
Cudgen Hornets captain Jake Sands.
Rugby League

Hornets' season on line this weekend

Michael Doyle
by
13th Jul 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: It is a must-win clash for Cudgen and Kyogle this weekend when they face each other in what will effectively be an elimination NRRRL match.

A loss this weekend will make it near impossible for either the Hornets or Turkeys to make the finals.

Hornets captain Jake Sands said his side knew the importance of this weekend's match.

"It is definitely must-win this week,” he said.

"If we don't win we can't make finals.”

The Hornets suffered a big loss last week to Byron Bay.

Sands told the Tweed Daily News his side needed to play with a better attitude if they were going to win this weekend's contest.

"Last week we were not really switched on and when you play good teams you cannot get off to a slow start,” he said.

One of the biggest areas of concern for the Cudgen side is the depth of its front row.

The Hornets have lost six front-row forwards to injury.

A massive performance by the forwards called up this weekend will be needed.

"Our front row has been cursed,” Sands said.

"Everyone is going to have to turn up with the right attitude and play out of their skins.”

Kick-off for the clash will be at 2.45pm tomorrow at Ned Byrne Oval, Cudgen.

Tweed Daily News

