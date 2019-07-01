Hornets snatch win from jaws of defeat

GO FORWARD: Cudgen front-rower Shannon Green hits the line hard against Northern United in NRRRL.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Cudgen snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to keep their charge to the finals going on Sunday.

The Hornets scored seven points in the last three minutes to secure a dramatic one-point win over Northern United at Crozier Field.

United held a 16-10 lead in the 77th minute of their round 13 NRRRL Premiership clash before Hornets centre Luke Dumas scored to level the scores.

With just seconds remaining, Cudgen got themselves within striking distance for five-eight Sam Grant to slot the game-winning field goal.

It was an impressive win for the Hornets, who are level with fifth placed Byron Bay on points.

Cudgen had five players missing for their match on Sunday, with halfback Harry Fitzhugh going off during the game with a concussion.

Coach Mark O'Grady said considering the number of omissions the side had it was a good win.

"We had three pull out that morning so it was a bit of a shambles," O'Grady said.

"To come away with the win I was quiet happy."

O'Grady said Fitzhugh, who was taken off the field in the first half, would be closely watched over the next week by medical staff.

"He was alright when we got back to the club, so we will just have to monitor it throughout the week," he said.