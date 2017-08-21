Hornets sting Rams in NRRRL finals

Cudgen front-rower Caleb Ziebell's ball use was a key factor in the Hornets 26-6 win over Marist Brothers on Sunday.

CUDGEN has stormed into the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League major semi-final after a comprehensive 26-6 win over Marist Brothers at Crozier Field, Lismore on Sunday.

In a defensive masterclass, the Hornets repelled repeated Marist Brothers' attacks, while doing plenty of damage on the offensive end.

Hornets centre Jake Sands starred despite missing a large portion of the season through injury and produced a try-scoring double.

His second try came at a crucial point in the match after he latched onto a cross-field kick to give the Hornets a 16-6 lead in the 63rd minute.

Both teams aimed up in defence but Cudgen had a lot more variety in attack with the kicking game of halfback Mark O'Grady and through front-rower Caleb Ziebell's ball use.

Ziebell threw a beautiful cut-out pass which saw winger Connah Mills finish with a try-scoring double while prop Simon Kelly scored a final minute try.

After making the grand final last season, Cudgen look to have all the makings of a premiership side with the likes of Sands, O'Grady, Ziebell, Mills, Kelly, front-rower Kobi Mills and lock Anthony Flores, while captain-coach Pat Rosser adds plenty off the bench.

Earlier, Cudgen beat Casino 34-32 in extra time in reserve grade while Brothers defeated Cudgen 32-28 in the Under-18s. Byron Bay beat Tweed Coast 20-6 in the women's league tag.

In the other first-grade semi-final, Tweed Coast survived sudden death with a 32-20 win over Casino at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Murwillumbah beat Tweed Coast 28-10 in reserve grade while Casino defeated Kyogle 14-12 in under-18s. Murwillumbah beat Ballina 28-22 in league tag.