Horrific assault: ‘I’m going to drive this stick into your skull’

Jeffrey Bate has been sentenced to jail for the ‘inhuman’ attack at Pacific Haven in 2018.

A JUDGE has labelled a man's sadistic assault on a woman "inhuman" after he continued to choke and beat her with a walking stick as she passed in and out of consciousness.

Jeffrey Owen Bate, 42, was drinking with the woman at a property in Pacific Haven, near Hervey Bay, when things turned violent on February 18, 2018.

The court heard Bate pushed her to the ground, stomping and choking her before hitting her with a walking stick yelling: "I'm going to drive this stick right through your f---ing skull".

Jeffrey Bate has been sentenced to seven and a half years’ jail for the vicious attack.

Bate appeared in Brisbane District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to wilful damage, threatening violence and wounding with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was originally charged with attempted murder but the Crown accepted the lesser charges at his committal hearing in Hervey Bay.

Prosecutor Christopher Cook said during the frightening attack, Bate told the woman he would "cave her face in" while taunting her with the stick.

"He continued to drive the stick towards her face, then would stop a few times. On one occasion he drove it down into the top of her scalp," Mr Cook said.

Mr Cook said the attack only stopped when, after Bate told her he was going to kill her, she said: 'That's fine, doesn't everyone deserve a last cigarette?"

Bate then suddenly ran off, but was tracked down by police dogs.

The woman was found unconscious with facial and wrist fractures and continues to have sight issues.

The court heard that the victim's cousin, who made the 000 call, tried to stop the attack but was told by Bate: "I will kill you and your dog".

Defence barrister Joshua Jones said his client's brain had "snapped" that day and that Bate had an issue with alcohol that he was addressing.

"He's not someone who has a gross propensity for violence," Mr Jones said.

Judge Julie Dick said she was surprised that his blood alcohol reading was so low - just .12 - and labelled the attack "barbaric animalistic" behaviour.

"The behaviour you indulged in on that day was inhuman," Judge Dick said.

"If someone hadn't've intervened ... it would have been a murder, so thank your lucky stars that somebody did intervene."

Bate was sentenced to seven and a half years' jail and will be eligible for parole on August 18, 2020.

He has been in jail for almost two years.

- NewsRegional

*For 24/7 domestic violence support, phone the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.