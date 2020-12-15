Horrific crimes of one of evil child rapist

These are the horrific crimes committed by notorious pedophile Douglas Jackway, who is set to be released from prison.

Notorious pedophile Doug Jackway dragged a little boy off his bicycle before driving him into an area of mangroves to rape him.

And when he was discovered by the police and the boy's father, he threatened to cut the boy's throat should they come any closer.

Douglas Jackway captured in police surveillance which was used during the Daniel Morcombe trial. Picture: Supplied

The horror of Jackway's offending is well known to police who investigated the disappearance and abduction of Daniel Morcombe - with many detectives adamant the notorious child sex offender should never be released.

On April 2, 1995, Jackway came across three primary school aged boys in the Gladstone area while they were out riding their bikes.

Jackway, who was then aged 19, stopped his car to ask the boys for directions before punching one in the face and grabbing another.

The boy struggled and screamed as Jackway threw him into the car and sped off, crashing into a bridge.

Douglas Jackway

Jackway dragged the boy out of the car and took him into an area of mangroves where he repeatedly raped him and bashed him.

He told the boy he would "break his jaw" if he didn't stop shaking.

Meanwhile, the boy's friends had ridden home to alert his father. Police and the boy's father began searching for him and came upon them in the mangroves.

According to police statements, a naked Jackway stood up and said "don't come near me or I'll slit his throat".

The boy shouted to them that Jackway didn't have a knife and the police officers wrestled him to the ground.

Douglas Brian Jackway when he was named as a suspect in Daniel Morcombe abduction case.

Jackway was sentenced to eight years in jail for the abduction and sexual assault of the young boy and was released on November 7, 2003.

Daniel Morcombe disappeared a month later, with Jackway coming onto the police radar after detectives became aware he had spent much of that time around the Sunshine Coast.

"Jackway has an extensive criminal history of violent sexual offences," one police report states.

"He is a sexual predator by nature. By all accounts from prison sources, it is well known that he is an opportunist.

"He has an aggressive nature and is known to be the leader of any group."

Jackway remained a free man for only a couple of months before being sent back inside for stealing a car, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected, stealing and wilful damage.

He was also charged at that time over the 1991 rape of a young girl related to him. She was nine or 10 at the time of offending and Jackway was 14.

He was sentenced to seven years prison for the young girl's rape.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

