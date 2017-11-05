News

Horrific injuries after man crushed by mower

File.
File. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc
Alina Rylko
by

A MAN has suffered serious injuries after a ride-on mower accident at a rural property in Murwillumbah on Saturday.

The 48-year-old was mowing his neighbours lawn at about 1pm, when he went up a hill with a 60% degree slope and ran over two tree roots.

The impact caused the mower to roll over the man, crushing his body.

He suffered a compound fracture to his right leg, a back injury, internal bleeding, lacerations to his right arm and hand, and bruising.

Four ambulances, Tweed-Byron LAC police and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to the incident.

Police carried the victim down a steep hill to paramedics.

The man was then airlifted to Gold Coast University hospital in a stable condition.

Police said the man's injuries were believed to not be life-threatening.

Topics:  man run over by mower murwillumbah northern rivers crime tweed byron lac police

