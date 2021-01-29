Horrified viewers blast Ten’s ‘sick’ show

Outraged viewers have once again slammed I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here after another contestant was bitten by a snake.

Abbie Chatfield was distraught after a snake latched onto her arm and bit her during a confronting challenge that aired last night.

A handler and Dr Chris Brown had to run onto the set to help remove the snake as Abbie slumped to the ground screaming and in tears.

Abbie was bitten by a snake.

Remarkably, Abbie continued on with the challenge after the bite and put her hand back in the box which was filled with snakes.

Viewers were shocked by the footage of Abbie being bitten, with some calling for I'm A Celeb to be banned in the wake of this and other dangerous stunts that have aired this season.

"Can honestly say it is horrific watching someone being bitten by a snake!" wrote Mark Nilsson on the show's Facebook page.

"That snake biting Abbie was f***ing TRAUMATIC," another viewer wrote on Twitter. "Say all you want about it not being venemous, Dr Chris, you and the producers are f***ed in the face! This sh*t is unnecessary."

Another viewer felt it was unfair that Abbie had to put her hand in the box after two other contestants, Dipper and Adam (ex-Gogglebox star), had already disturbed the snakes.

"The snakes would be the most agitated now that they've had TWO sets of hands poking around before Abbie. It's not exactly fair, is it?" the person wrote.

Ok no offence but this is the second snake attack on #ImACelebrityAu & I know they aren’t venomous but it must be so traumatic for the celebs. — ✨Gabs✨ (@Gxbriellemxry) January 28, 2021

OMG poor Abbie! This seasons snakes are brutal. Venom or no venom it still would’ve fricken hurt #ImACelebrityAU pic.twitter.com/hOv8IG3w6o — Mirelle Brockett (@MirelleBrockett) January 28, 2021

The comments were equally scathing from news.com.au readers. They included:

"This show needs to be banned. It's sick. Apparently this is the third major incident. What is their aim? When does it end? When someone dies?"

"Absolutely crazy - the show should be shut down."

"Tortured for entertainment. Way to go 10."

"That is appalling. So glad I've boycotted this show."

"This is getting ridiculous, does someone have to die before they realise ratings are not worth a human life!"

OTHER CONFRONTING STUNTS THIS SEASON

Last night's scene was reminiscent of when Toni Pearen was bitten on the face three times by snakes in a challenge that aired earlier this season.

Pearen bravely continued on and completed the challenge but she burst into tears afterwards and said through tears: "You have to get me home to my kids."

Pearen was bleeding from the snake bites and had to receive medical attention.

In a statement to news.com.au, Pearen said: "I knew I was safe. I was attended to by a medic immediately. I knew the snakes were not venomous. I was definitely in shock but I was not in pain and I was proud of my courage and determination."

Toni Pearen being bitten by snakes.

There was a viewer backlash after the challenge though, with fans blasting the show for allowing the challenge to continue after Pearen was bitten on the face for the first time.

"That was very distressing to watch. I can't believe the producers allowed her to be bitten so many times," Julie Jennings wrote on the I'm A Celeb Facebook page.

"That should had been stopped, what a traumatising thing for her to go through. I cried for her. Way too far 10," wrote Karyn M Janse.

Claire Cowie commented: "That had to be the worst moment on this show ever. Absolutely appalling and disgraceful all the way round."

Less than two weeks later, another stunt on the show outraged viewers.

Four of the celebrities (Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Travis Varcoe and Pettifleur Berenger) had to receive medical attention after taking part in a nine-minute challenge where they had to swim to the bottom of a tank filled with ice water and continuously pump a lever.

The ice bath challenge.

Jack Vidgen receiving medical treatment.

Singer Jack Vidgen broke down in tears after the stunt and told medics: "I'm in a lot of pain. I can't move my hands. I'm just really scared."

Denyer, who screamed to medics, "Get us out!" as soon as the challenge ended, told the Huffington Post the challenge affected him for days.

"It actually hurt a lot to the point where medics were called for all four of us in the challenge. They were deeply concerned for our wellbeing because we're at the point where our organs were getting close to shutting down," he said.

"I paid for it for days after. We started doing this (different) random challenge that comes up and I just kept falling over and passing out onto my bed with not enough strength as a result of (the ice water) challenge. I get whisked off to the medic for a second time."

The I'm A Celeb finale airs on Sunday night on Channel 10 at 7.30pm

Originally published as Horrified viewers blast Ten's 'sick' show