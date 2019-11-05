Horrifying drink driving stats from the weekend

DRINK DRIVE: There were several cases of drink driving in the Tweed last weekend.

“DISAPPOINTING.”

That is the word officers of the Tweed-Byron Police District have used to describe the spate of drink- and drug-driving over the weekend.

There were four drivers caught in the high range of drink-driving, blowing 0.150 or more, while one was caught allegedly affected by marijuana.

The scariest incident of the weekend happened at Stokers Siding, when a local resident crashed his car on Friday morning.

The 42-year-old allegedly blew 0.174 when he was tested following the crash.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said the man was lucky the incident did not result in a more serious consequence.

“It is alleged the driver had consumed wine prior to driving and it was fortunate neither he or other road users weren’t injured because of the crash,” he said.

The worst case of the weekend was a 31-year-old Victorian man who allegedly consumed numerous amounts of beer and wine in Byron Bay before getting behind the wheel. Police allegedly recorded his alcohol limit at 0.189 ­following a breath test about 3am on Sunday.

This wasn’t the only man from the southern state to be caught on our roads, with a 43-year-old nabbed on the Pacific Motorway at Tweed Heads. He allegedly drank 10 pints of beer at a birthday party before blowing 0.153 on Saturday night.

It was a similar story for a 26-year-old Bilambil Heights woman who allegedly blew 0.173 at Tweed Heads.

These offences all occurred while NSW Police across the state were undertakingOperation Drink Drive 2.

The statewide operation was targeting drink- and drug-driving, fatigue, excessive speed, seat-belt use and mobile phone offences.

“Numerous other drivers were detected for mid-range and low-range drink-driving offences during the operation,” Detective Chief Inspector Kehoe said.

“Drivers are reminded that the operation continues and police will be in force to keep roads within the Tweed-Byron Police District safe.

“The clear message for drivers is, if you are going to drink, don’t drive.”