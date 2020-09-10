Menu
Offbeat

Horror as snake bites teen’s penis

by Alex Winter, The Sun
10th Sep 2020 7:14 PM

A teenager was rushed to hospital after a 1.2m python hiding in the toilet bit his penis, leaving "blood spurting everywhere".

Siraphop Masukarat, 18, went to the loo yesterday evening when he felt a sudden searing pain in his manhood.

He looked down and saw the python with its jaws clamped around the tip of his penis.

Siraphop said he screamed in terror during the incident in Nonthaburi, central Thailand, about 20km north of Bangkok, The Sun reports.

He was rushed to nearby Bang Yai Hospital so his injuries could be treated.

A teenager from Thailand was rushed to hospital after he was bitten on the penis by a python inside his toilet. Picture: Viral Press
Doctors gave Siraphop three stitches in the glans at the tip of the penis and treated the bite wound with antibiotic wash, to kill any bacteria from the python's fangs.

"I was using the toilet but a few moments after I sat down, I suddenly felt pain in my penis.

"I looked down and saw there was a snake hanging in the toilet," Siraphop said.

"Then there was blood everywhere. It was only a small snake but its bite was so strong.

"I hope that my penis can recover.''

Animal handlers arrived at the two-storey home and began searching for the snake, which was still coiled up in the toilet bowl.

They used snake catching equipment to snare the python. They put it into a sack before releasing it back into woodland.

Siraphop Masukarat, 18, has to get multiple stitches as a result of the bite. Picture: Viral Press
Siraphop said there was ‘blood spurting everywhere’. Picture: Viral Press
Siraphop's terrified mother, Sutapath, said she was still shocked about the incident.

"I don't know how the snake got into my house. It could have been through the drain connected to the toilet," she said.

"I know the snake really hurt my son but I'm relieved it was only a non-venomous python.

"If it was a cobra, he would be dead. He will be scared every time he goes to toilet.

"But he's recovering well at the hospital and I'm thankful to the rescue volunteers for catching the snake.''

