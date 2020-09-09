Horror at hotel quarantine food

Photos of unidentifiable meals served to hotel quarantine guests have emerged – and the state's government has defended the fare.

THE quality of food served to people in mandatory hotel quarantine has been defended by the state government, after photos emerged of unidentifiable meals served to a guest at a Tasmanian quarantine hotel.

An unhappy traveller shared images of some of the food, which was served to them at the Ibis hotel in Hobart.

One showed an unidentified patty smothered in a pool of gravy with peas.

A meal served to a guest at a Tasmanian quarantine hotel.

Another showed a group of six sausages, which had appeared to be boiled, on a plate without accompaniments.

But the government, who was sent the pictures, defended the quality of the food.

"The only feedback received recently in regards to food has been positive,'' a Department of Communities spokesman said.

"If guests have any issues with the meals they receive, we encourage them to speak with the government liaison officers who are onsite at each hotel and dedicated to dealing with these types of concerns."

A meal served to a guest at the Ibis hotel.

Guests are charged $2800 each for a 14-day stay at the state's quarantine hotels, seven of which are currently being used for that purpose around the state.

Hotel operator Accor, which runs the Ibis chain of hotels, was also sent the pictures and a number of questions but declined to comment.

