Horror clean-up after semen explosion
Exploding semen cylinders have caused a massive mess at a Yarram cattle breeding facility overnight.
Firefighters were called to Yarram Herd Services just after 3am following reports of a fire.
A CFA spokesman said about 100 cryogenic cylinders containing cattle semen exploded in the blaze.
"There were quite a few explosions," said the spokesman.
The ferocious blaze took 10 crews 2½ hours to contain.
MORE NEWS
RESPECTED JUDGE TIPPED AS NEW CHIEF MAGISTRATE
THE BACHELOR INSPIRES AUSSIE LOVERS' DATE NIGHTS
A major clean-up is now underway at the Rogers St property.
Police, paramedics and a power company attended the scene.
Yarram Herd Services is an artificial cattle breeding service.