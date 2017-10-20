24°
News

This video might just save your life...

RECENT wet conditions have prompted Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads to release a video showing the perils of aquaplaning.

The footage shows a near-miss on the Pacific Motorway at Robina on the Gold Coast earlier this year, when a driver lost control of their utility and spun out of control.

Despite some damage to the ute, no other vehicle was affected and there were no serious injuries.

The department said aquaplaning occurred when there was a build-up of water between the road surface and one's tyres, causing them to lose contact with the road surface completely.

"When that happens you can lose control of your vehicle," the department said in its Facebook post.

"So when you're driving in the wet, slow down to make sure all of your tyres are gripping the road at all times. Accelerate, brake, and corner smoothly to avoid skidding out."

Topics:  driving editors picks gold coast motoring traffic traffic crash

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

Four things to do this weekend

Four things to do this weekend

Kites, racing ducks and dancing party on offer this weekend

Help clean Tweed of ugly graffiti 'tags'

Graffiti clean up day is next week and a group of volunteers including Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen, Barrie Green, Mark Humphries and Mark Berryman will be helping out.

Graffitti Removal Day is on Sunday, October 29.

Do you know this man?

Police have released these CCTV images after a break-in at a Cabarita business.

Cabarita business owner wants to identify brazen thiefs

Four people, including children, treated after crash

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash near Chinderah.

UPDATE: Two children among those injured in highway crash

Local Partners