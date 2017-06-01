20°
News

Horror head-on crash claims life of Kingscliff man

Mitchell Crawley | 1st Jun 2017 8:57 AM
Vehicles involved in the head-on crash at Tumbulgum
Vehicles involved in the head-on crash at Tumbulgum Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE have confirmed a 45-year-old Kingscliff man died in a horror head-on crash on Tweed Valley Way yesterday morning.

Brendon Cullen, Tweed Byron Local Area Command Detective Chief Inspector, said police had notified the man's family.

Police confirmed the impact of the collision, which happened about 7am on Tweed Valley Way, also caused the driver of a tip truck to be thrown from the vehicle before members of the public rushed to help the injured man.

"First aid was applied to the driver who had been ejected from the vehicle," he said.

"He suffered fractures to his legs and other limbs (and) was subsequently airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

He said the truck driver had been "very lucky", with the high-speed crash happening within a 100km/h zone.

Following the smash concerned locals took to social media to call for more to be done to make the notorious stretch of road safer.

It came after the Tweed Shire Council announced earlier this month it was undertaking works to improve safety only a short distance away, at a known blackspot intersection following eight serious crashes in five years.

But police refused to blame the road in this instance and said investigations would determine the cause.

"I don't think (the road) is an issue here," Det Ch Insp Cullen said. "Again, the circumstances of how this particular collision occurred is not clear at this time, and it's a bit premature to say there's something wrong or the road is a cause."

Tweed Valley Way was closed for much of the day as the police Crash Investigation Unit examined the scene and emergency service crews worked to clear the wrecks.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

Vehicles involved in the head-on crash at Tumbulgum
Vehicles involved in the head-on crash at Tumbulgum Scott Powick
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  tumbulgum crash tweed byron local area command tweed crash tweed crime

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Horror head-on crash claims life of Kingscliff man

Horror head-on crash claims life of Kingscliff man

POLICE confirm a 45-year-old Kingscliff man died in a horror head-on crash on Tweed Valley Way yesterday morning.

Festival to kick the winter blues for a cause

Festival Of The Stone proved to be a popular event in 2016.

Festival fun forged in stone

Murwillumbah Flood Recovery centre closes its doors

Disaster recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson stands outside the dsiaster recovery centre located at the Murwillumbah Community Centre.

Doors close due to low attendance numbers.

Here's what's on council's agenda this week

Halcyon House at Cabarita has been the subject of a petition by residents near the exclusive establishment.

Find out what council will be discussing this week.

Local Partners

Friends of the Pound find new home over border

Animal charity forced to relocate to Elanora.

Switch on to electrical safety this winter

Simple steps such as checking the condition of electrical appliances will help keep you and your family safe.

More than 40% of fire fatalities occur in winter

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Gig guide: Get the blues in Broadbeach

Russell Morris will perform at The Star Gold Coast as part of Blues on Broadbeach on Friday, May 19

Festival fun and top shelf gigs

Tweed's weekend gig guide

Wally and the Gators play Club Banora on Saturday night

What's on in the Tweed

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

ATHLETES who overtrain tend to underperform. Something similar occurs with this pumped-up film adaptation of the popular '90s television series Baywatch.

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

54 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 4 4 Auction Saturday...

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

Palm Beach Pearl!

3/58 Sarawak Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 1 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Renovated Family Home with Stunning Broadwater, Ocean and Hinterland Views

24 Banora Terrace, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 3 $645,000 ...

This fantastic family home offers luxurious living at the end of a private cul-de-sac on a fully landscaped 1,738m2 block. Spacious, light filled interiors on...

Quirky Treetop Hideaway - TLC Required

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $595,000

INSPECTION BY APPOINTMENT THIS SATURDAY FROM 1.00-1.30PM. CALL GAVIN TO REGISTER. Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from...

Dual living possibilities!

3 Swagmans Way, Terranora 2486

House 4 3 2 $580,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 3RD JUNE 11:00 - 11:30AM You will find this home is hidden away at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 780m² block with picturesque...

FANTASTIC VIEW AND POTENTIAL

1 Fingal Road, Fingal Head 2487

House 3 3 3 $590,000 ...

With an enviable address, river views and a house for essentially land value, this is a terrific opportunity for someone looking for a project (maybe it's a...

Peaceful Single Level Villa - Over 55&#39;s

29/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 1 1 $330,000

Enjoy absolute privacy in this over 55's villa nestled away amongst tranquil manicured gardens. This beautifully presented, low maintenance home is ready for the...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 Sale By...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 35m of Tweed River Frontage and Direct Deepwater Access

22 Sandpiper Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 2 2 Auction On-Site

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEEKEND JUNE 3RD 10:00 - 10:30AM An exceptional lifestyle opportunity awaits in this brick and tile waterfront residence. Offering...

Prime Blue Chip Opportunity On Kingy Hill

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 $995,000

This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north over Cook Island and sunset views of Mt Warning is situated less than 500 metres to stunning beaches...

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Luxurious Tweed River living

1604/53 Bay St, Tweed Heads

Check out this week's feature property.

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!