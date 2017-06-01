Horror head-on crash claims life of Kingscliff man

POLICE have confirmed a 45-year-old Kingscliff man died in a horror head-on crash on Tweed Valley Way yesterday morning.

Brendon Cullen, Tweed Byron Local Area Command Detective Chief Inspector, said police had notified the man's family.

Police confirmed the impact of the collision, which happened about 7am on Tweed Valley Way, also caused the driver of a tip truck to be thrown from the vehicle before members of the public rushed to help the injured man.

"First aid was applied to the driver who had been ejected from the vehicle," he said.

"He suffered fractures to his legs and other limbs (and) was subsequently airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

He said the truck driver had been "very lucky", with the high-speed crash happening within a 100km/h zone.

Following the smash concerned locals took to social media to call for more to be done to make the notorious stretch of road safer.

It came after the Tweed Shire Council announced earlier this month it was undertaking works to improve safety only a short distance away, at a known blackspot intersection following eight serious crashes in five years.

But police refused to blame the road in this instance and said investigations would determine the cause.

"I don't think (the road) is an issue here," Det Ch Insp Cullen said. "Again, the circumstances of how this particular collision occurred is not clear at this time, and it's a bit premature to say there's something wrong or the road is a cause."

Tweed Valley Way was closed for much of the day as the police Crash Investigation Unit examined the scene and emergency service crews worked to clear the wrecks.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.