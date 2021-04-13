Horror school shooting in US

Multiple people, including a police officer, have been injured in a school shooting. Picture: Knoxville Police TC

Several people, including a police officer, are suffering from gunshot wounds after a shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Emergency services are now on the scene at Austin-East Magnet High School and police have reportedly secured the school building.

"Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," the Knoxville Police Department said on Twitter.

No more information is available on the condition of the victims.

A source told Knox News that one person has been detained.

The publication also reported that the police officer who was injured is the school's resource officer. He was reportedly shot in the hip and is now undergoing surgery.

Superintendent of Knox County Schools, Bob Thomas, said he is gathering "additional information about this tragic situation" and updates will be provided as soon as possible.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," he wrote on Twitter.

A reunification site has been established on the baseball field behind the school where parents can go and pick up their children.

