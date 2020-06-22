Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
38 french bulldog puppies found dead in Ukraine cargo plane
38 french bulldog puppies found dead in Ukraine cargo plane
Pets & Animals

‘Horror show’: 38 puppies die on plane

22nd Jun 2020 8:48 PM

Canadian authorities are investigating after 38 French bulldog puppies arrived dead at Toronto Pearson Airport earlier this month.

At least 500 French bulldogs were on the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight, with many of them sick when arriving at the airport on Saturday, June 13 (local time), according to the CFIA, a federal agency that is responsible for regulating the importation of animals into Canada.

"Upon arrival, many of the dogs were suffering from dehydration, weakness and/or vomiting," a CFIA spokesperson said Friday.

"CFIA officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and will determine next steps once the investigation is complete."

500 French bulldogs were on the Ukraine International flight.
500 French bulldogs were on the Ukraine International flight.

Dog handler Abby Lorenzen, who was picking up a different animal from the airport cargo area where the puppies were discovered, told CBC the scene looked like a "horror show", adding: "It was a nightmare."

Ukraine International Airlines released a statement on social media on Friday, offering condolences for the "tragic loss of animal life" on its flight.

"UIA is working with local authorities to determine what happened and to make any changes necessary to prevent such a situation from occurring again," the Facebook post read.

Footage claiming to show the animals in crates in Kyiv has been shared on social media - with reports suggesting it was 33C at the time the animals were loaded.

Scott Weese of the University of Guelph told CBC that French bulldogs are a popular breed in Canada and that puppy sales are "lucrative" in the country.

He added that there was "potentially some organised crime component" related to the incident.

Speaking about the amount of bulldogs that were on the plane he added: "If those are going for sale at $CA3000 to $CA4000 ($A3200 to $A4300) a dog, that's a massive amount of money."

This article originally appeared on the NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as 'Horror show': 38 puppies die on plane

More Stories

animals french bulldogs puppies ukraine ukraine international airlines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Robin Pedretti farewelled after shark attack death

        premium_icon Robin Pedretti farewelled after shark attack death

        News Robin Pedretti rode the waves of life with a smile, laughter and compassion, mourners at his farewell in Jan Juc were told on Friday.

        Family mourn loss of ‘quiet’, ‘passionate’ daughter

        premium_icon Family mourn loss of ‘quiet’, ‘passionate’ daughter

        Health The family of a Tweed girl has finally spoken out about the heartbreaking loss of...

        Revealed: $34 million upgrade to fix notorious road

        premium_icon Revealed: $34 million upgrade to fix notorious road

        News Gold Coast hoon hotspot to get $34 million safety upgrade

        Message to Premier: ‘COVID-19 will not be eradicated’

        premium_icon Message to Premier: ‘COVID-19 will not be eradicated’

        News Private COVID letter to Premier: ‘You can’t get rid of this virus’