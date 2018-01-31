Menu
Horse around at annual sign-on

Tweed Heads Pony Club will hold a sign-on day this Sunday.
THE Tweed Heads Pony Club will hold a sign-on day this Sunday.

President Lindy Smith said it was a great opportunity for anyone aged two to 25, with their own pony, to learn horse-riding skills and be part of a great community.

"We have the official sign-on at the start of each season,” Smith said.

"We start from the very raw beginners (and) as they go through the pony club you see riders go on to compete.

"We've had kids go on to the state level and compete really successfully.”

But she said the volunteer-run club - which will turn 55 years old next year - was about more than competitive riding, also instilling into its members a sense of responsibility as they learn to properly care for their horses.

The club holds rally days throughout the season and there are gymkhanas across the region, while there's a provision for agistment of horses on the club's grounds.

For more information about the day or the club, phone Lindy Smith (07)55243575 or Donna Coughlan 0406832172.

