Horse rider cops fine for knocking down protester

VIDEO: Woman injured when horse rider charged through crowd at anti-Adani protest

A CLERMONT truck driver accused of knocking a protester down while on horseback during a tense stand-off in the mining town has copped a $2000 fine.

Clinton Morris McDonald pleaded guilty in Emerald Magistrates Court this morning to four charges related to the incident involving a Stop Adani protester at the Wangan and Jagalingou Water Festival in Clermont.

A person rode a horse through anti-Adani protesters at the Clermont Showgrounds. A woman was injured during the incident.

McDonald entered the entertainment ring at the showgrounds on a horse about 3.30pm.

A northern New South Wales woman, aged in her 60s, who was heading towards a gate, was struck by the animal.

A northern NSW woman who was injured during a Stop Adani Convoy event in Clermont. Picture: Supplied/Bob Brown Foundation

She fell to the ground and suffered an injury to her back, before being taken to the Clermont Hospital in a stable condition.

McDonald, who was aged 41 at the time of the incident, was initially charged with dangerous operation causing grievous bodily harm, common assault, trespass and obstructing police at the Clermont Showgrounds on April 28 last year.

Today he pleaded guilty to negligent acts causing harm, obstruct police officer, common assault and trespass.

No conviction was recorded.

The Bob Brown Foundation organised the Stop Adani Convoy through Central Queensland last year ahead of the Federal Election.

"Horse-rider McDonald may not have thought out the consequences of his actions," Bob Brown said.

"All of us involved in the ongoing campaign to stop the Adani coal mine are doing it thoughtfully, to turn around the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef and so much more of the natural planet which we feel duty-bound to hand on safely to coming generations."