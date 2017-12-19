Horse whisperer heads to Murwillumbah

Stockmanship expert Guy McLean will bring his show to Murwillumbah this month.

Stockmanship expert Guy McLean will bring his show to Murwillumbah this month. contributed

WE MAY no longer use them for transport, or for war, but horses have a character that's unrivalled.

That's the sentiment of horsemanship expert Guy McLean, who will bring his show to the Murwillumbah Showgrounds next week.

While he's previously taken his show to Cabarita, where wife Emily hails from, McLean said this would be his first time in Murwillumbah.

McLean will kick off the show with a demonstration of trust-building with an unbroken horse.

Many of these, he said, were destined to become police horses.

Despite travelling to America and Canada with his show, he said the quality of Australia's stock history always drew him back.

"I think Australians think there's better horses overseas, better shows, but our country has a lot of things to be proud of,” he said.

The Guy McLean Horsemanship Spectacular and Kamilaroi Performance team will be at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds on Friday, December 29.

Gates open at 5pm, show starts at 6pm (NSW).

Adults $35 each, $25 student/concession, children $20, family of two adults and two children $100, under 5s free. Tickets at the gate and at guy-mclean.com.