Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRADUATES: Kamilaroi bred Police horses with trainers, Kathy Dooley, Karen Foran, Kim Goward and Reece Daly. Picture: Richard Mamando
GRADUATES: Kamilaroi bred Police horses with trainers, Kathy Dooley, Karen Foran, Kim Goward and Reece Daly. Picture: Richard Mamando
Crime

Horses ready to graduate into police force

Michael Doyle
8th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EIGHT horses are about to complete their four-month training in Tweed before heading out to serve the community.

They are the latest class to come through Tweed’s Kamilaroi Equestrian and Performance Horses.

Trained by Karen Foran, the graduates will head to the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Alice Springs.

During a special event at the Solo Resource Recovery at Chinderah — major contributors to Kamilaroi — the horses were paraded ahead of their graduation.

Mrs Foran said it had been a privilege to be trusted by police forces across the country to take in horses and prepare them for duty.

“Training these horses is very specialised, and we have been lucky to have a rapport with police in a number of states,” she said.

“The police feel as if they have a partner in our horses.”

Many of these horses come from a property in the southwest Queensland town of Jackson.

Mrs Foran said conditioning these horses to adapt from a life on a large property to being to deal with crowds is a big challenge.

“These horses have not seen many other people,” she said.

“We start them in a manner so they are not fearful of people.

“We have to gain their trust, and once we have that we can go from there.”

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four charged after Kingscliff break and enter

        premium_icon Four charged after Kingscliff break and enter

        News Four people faced court today charged with the alleged break and enter of a property at Kingscliff

        Parklands say exemption would be a one-off

        premium_icon Parklands say exemption would be a one-off

        Council News Parklands general manager says request is a one-off water exemption

        It’s time to buy a duck and try your luck at Cudgen Creek

        premium_icon It’s time to buy a duck and try your luck at Cudgen Creek

        News More than 1000 yellow rubber ducks will “paddle” frantically down Cudgen Creek this...

        Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

        Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

        News Police close one lane to carry out investigations