Horses ready to graduate into police force

EIGHT horses are about to complete their four-month training in Tweed before heading out to serve the community.

They are the latest class to come through Tweed’s Kamilaroi Equestrian and Performance Horses.

Trained by Karen Foran, the graduates will head to the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Alice Springs.

During a special event at the Solo Resource Recovery at Chinderah — major contributors to Kamilaroi — the horses were paraded ahead of their graduation.

Mrs Foran said it had been a privilege to be trusted by police forces across the country to take in horses and prepare them for duty.

“Training these horses is very specialised, and we have been lucky to have a rapport with police in a number of states,” she said.

“The police feel as if they have a partner in our horses.”

Many of these horses come from a property in the southwest Queensland town of Jackson.

Mrs Foran said conditioning these horses to adapt from a life on a large property to being to deal with crowds is a big challenge.

“These horses have not seen many other people,” she said.

“We start them in a manner so they are not fearful of people.

“We have to gain their trust, and once we have that we can go from there.”