Hospice patients snubbed

Meredith Dennis is devastated after NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard rejected Tweed Palliative Support's application for funding for its community hospice Wedgetail Retreat.

THE hardworking volunteers at Tweed Palliative Support are devastated after the NSW Government turned down their application for funding support.

The Tweed-based charity which supports Wedgetail Retreat Community Hospice - the only community hospice in NSW - is wholly reliant on donations from the community to keep the centre running, with zero government support to date.

In a letter to the service received last week, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard turned down their funding request, saying: "The NSW Government is not able to fund your request as a suitable source of funding is not available”.

Instead, Mr Hazzard encouraged the organisation to work collaboratively with the Northern NSW Local Health District, which was granted $1 million in 2016-17 for community-based palliative care services.

TPS president Meredith Dennis said she was "extremely disappointed” with the decision.

"Considering the region has such an aged population, the $1million given to NNSW Local Health District for palliative care in the region isn't enough,” Ms Dennis said.

"We save the State Government an enormous amount of money by caring for palliative patients from the region's hospitals at Wedgetail Retreat with 24/7 registered nursing care.

"We save them money by supporting palliative care clients in their homes and by lending clients medical equipment such as hospital beds and wheelchairs.

"All our services are free or donation-based.

"Although we are mainly a volunteer organisation, the wages bill for the registered nurses is $500,000 annually. We need assistance with funding.

"We completely rely on community donations and proceeds from our Hospice Op Shops to continue our services. We are now desperate for funding.”

Ms Dennis said the service saved NSW Health up to $1000 per day for every patient admitted to Wedgetail, with the four-bed hospice always full.