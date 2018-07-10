Hospital beds installed

NEW BEDS: Interim upgrade works at the current Tweed Hospital saw 12 new inpatient beds installed on Friday.

THE Tweed Hospital has welcomed 12 new inpatient beds as part of interim upgrade works known as the "Medical 4”.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said it was essential that facilities at the existing Tweed Hospital continued to provide quality healthcare for residents ahead of the building of the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital.

"The hospital is gaining an additional two theatres, three recovery beds, two intensive care bed spaces, 12 inpatient beds, nine emergency beds, three oncology treatment bays and an additional CT scanner,” Mr Provest said.

He said the 12 news beds, which make up stage one of the upgrades, were installed on Friday and would be ready for use by patients this week.

Mr Provest said all works at the hospital were scheduled for completion by March of next year.

The 12 new beds come as part of $48 million to upgrade the current hospital, with $582 million allocated in the new State Budget for the Tweed Valley Hospital, integrated ambulance services and upgrades to the current hospital.

Mr Provest said last week he expected the new hospital would be a "four-year build”.