Hospital forum on Monday

THE Tweed Daily News will host a community forum next Monday, June 18 at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre auditorium.

The meeting, which will take place from 5pm-7pm, will be hosted by Editor Nikki Todd and will include the following panellists:

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard;

Tweed MP Geoff Provest;

A NSW Health Infrastructure spokesperson;

Tweed Hospital Medical Staff Council co-chair Dr Mike Lindley-Jones;

The Daily News decided to take the lead in hosting this meeting to provide a neutral platform from which the community can seek information about the proposed hospital site.

This follows division in the community between those opposed to the proposed site at Cudgen and those in support of it.

Each panellist will be given a set time to address the audience, before taking questions.

Priority will be given to questions that are registered with Nikki Todd before 12pm on the day of the meeting. Questions from the floor will be taken thereafter, time permitting.

Questions should be short and to the point, with the person asking the question to read it out at the meeting.

Email your questions to me at letters@tweeddailynews.com.au

The Tweed Heads Civic Centre auditorium is at cnr Brett and Wharf Streets, Tweed Heads. The meeting will begin sharply at 5pm and end by 7pm