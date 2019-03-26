Hospital must be built by 2022, says Labor MP

KEEPING A TALLY: Walt Secord says the government must be held to its promises over the Tweed Valley Hospital.

KEEPING A TALLY: Walt Secord says the government must be held to its promises over the Tweed Valley Hospital. Scott Davis

THE Opposition health spokesman has conceded the Tweed Valley Hospital will be built on the Cudgen plateau, but says the Tweed community will need to hold the government to its own deadline.

Labor MP Walt Secord referenced an article published by the Tweed Daily News from July last year, when a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said the new hospital would be built by 2022 and would be operational by 2023. Mr Secord said this was a commitment which needed to be honoured by the government.

"Tweed Nationals MP Geoff Provest and NSW Labor agreed the March 23 poll was going to be a referendum on the hospital location; the matter is now settled,” Mr Secord said.

"The Nationals must now get on with the job and build the Tweed Valley Hospital. On July 6, 2018, they said in the Tweed Daily News that the Tweed Valley Hospital would be built by 2022.

"The Nationals will now be held to the 2022 deadline.”

Mr Secord also highlighted Tweed MP Geoff Provest's promise last month that the current Tweed Hospital would not be closed down, and parking at the new hospital would be free.

Mr Secord said that the morning after the state election, he returned to his NSW State Parliament office and printed out all of the Liberal and Nationals election promises in an effort to monitor all of their promises.

"Work on the campaign for the 2023 State election began today,” he said.

"The Liberals and Nationals made many, many promises and we will be keeping a tally to ensure that they deliver on their promises.”