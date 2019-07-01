Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hospital patient assaults security guard, police officer

1st Jul 2019 6:54 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARGUMENT over a cigarette which escalated into a fight with a hospital security guard will have serious consequences for a 24-year-old man.

Police will allege that on June 21, a 24-year-old Grafton man was a patient at Lismore Base Hospital.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said an argument started over a cigarette, during which the 24-year-old grabbed a security guard by the shoulders and shoved him to the ground.

"He then punched a window, breaking the glass. He charged the door and forced his way out of hospital," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police saw the 24-year-old on Uralba Street.

"As police were leaving their vehicle, the 24-year-old pushed the door closed on a Leading Senior Constable's elbow and foot, then ran off."

The man was found an hour later and taken back to hospital.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in August to face charges of intimidation, destroying property, assault and assault police.

assault lismore base hospital richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Your best Tweed news starting at just $3 a week

    Your best Tweed news starting at just $3 a week

    News If it happens on the Tweed, you'll know about it first with us - because we're for you.

    Hornets snatch win from jaws of defeat

    premium_icon Hornets snatch win from jaws of defeat

    Rugby League Hornets five-eight kicks late field goal to keep finals hopes alive

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    News People right across the Northern Rivers have reported sightings

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    KEEPING THE FAITH: Theo's family hoping for answers

    News Community continues its search for Theo Hayez