Menu
Login
The selected site of the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.
The selected site of the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital at Cudgen.
Breaking

Hospital site officially purchased by State Government

Rick Koenig
by
2nd Nov 2018 11:33 AM

THE site of the new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital has been officially purchased by the NSW Government.

According to the NSW Gazette website, the site was purchased through the compulsory acquisition process on Wednesday.

"Health Administration Corporation by its delegate declares, with the approval of the Governor, that the land described in the Schedule below is by this notice acquired by compulsory process for the purposes of the Health Administration Act 1982," the website reads.

The statement goes on to say the title of the Cudgen site had been transferred over to Health Infrastructure.

The Tweed Valley Hospital site has been purchased following months of negotiations.
The Tweed Valley Hospital site has been purchased following months of negotiations.

It is understood the owners of the site had been locked in negotiations over the price of the land and attempted to block the sale in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The court ruled in the State Government's favour, with the owner forced to pay the legal costs to Health Infrastructure.

Works on the site are expected to begin in the next week.

More to come.

cudgen health infrastructure tweed valley hospital
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Dreamworld’s hopes ride on $17m attraction

    Dreamworld’s hopes ride on $17m attraction

    Travel A $17 million virtual reality ride will spearhead Dreamworld’s efforts to win back visitors after the Thunder River Rapids tragedy.

    Murwillumbah Show set to win hearts this weekend

    Murwillumbah Show set to win hearts this weekend

    News The rodeo and dunk tank are the major drawcards

    From near death to nurse

    From near death to nurse

    Health Student works with ICU staff who saved her life.

    Penalty rate rebellions

    Penalty rate rebellions

    News Tweed clubs reject slashes to worker rates.

    Local Partners