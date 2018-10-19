Hospital site protest to be broadcast on Facebook

A LIVE-STREAM of Saturday's protest against the selected site of the Tweed Valley Hospital will be broadcast on Facebook.

Relocate Tweed Valley Hospital leader Hayley Paddon said the protest would be broadcast live so "everyone around the world can have their say”.

A Twitter account has also been created by Mrs Paddon, who will tweet a message to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard which will be copied by protesters and sent to the two politicians urging them to listen.

A protest sign which will be held at Saturday's rally.

The protest comes after Mrs Paddon was invited by Mr Hazzard for a one-on-one meeting while she was in Sydney last week, but was turned down by Mrs Paddon due to flights and "media commitments back home”.

"I'd booked my flight on Monday afternoon and then in the late afternoon I received a late message saying they wanted a meeting, and with the Gold Coast 600 I just booked it not realising he was going to ask for a meeting,” she said.

Today's protest starts at 10am at Cudgen Leagues Club.