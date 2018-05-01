Hospital site showdown

NEXT MOVE: NSW State Health Minister Brad Hazzard and State Member Geoff Provest inspect the potential site of the new Tweed Valley Hospital at Kingscliff.

A NEW Facebook group which aims to give a voice to the "silent majority” who support the proposed hospital site on Cudgen farmland is gaining traction after it received more than 250 members in 24 hours.

Group creator and Pottsville local Penny Hockings said she created the group after seeing too much "negativity” on social media surrounding the new hospital site.

"Silently people are supportive of the new site but are not feeling free to express that,” Ms Hockings said.

"There's a lot of misinformation out there and we want to change the narrative a bit, a lot of people think it's the right location.”

But not everyone is happy with Ms Hockings and her campaign to keep the proposed hospital site.

"I received a nasty text message from someone I don't know last night,” she said.

Ms Hockings said she was organising a community forum with "key figures” who could answer questions on valid concerns at the chosen site such as parking, roads, the number of staff and impact on the local community.

She said the previous two community meetings at the Cudgen Leagues Club "haven't been a forum where people in support of the hospital site have been able to raise questions and get answers”.

"The meeting last week was a good opportunity to raise questions but you couldn't because of the mood in the room,” she said.

Ms Hocking said security guards would be present at the next meeting so that engineers, department of health staff and other experts would feel confident in attending.

A hostile crowd of more than 250 community members attended the community meeting last Thursday, where Tweed MP Geoff Provest announced he had called for the Expression of Interest phase to find a new site to be extended by six weeks, which was later approved.

Ms Hockings said she was "disappointed” by the decision.

"I'm disappointed because it has been six to seven months of work, professionals have been on the ground liaising with experts, they do this day in day out, to question them when there are 35 plus sites is dangerous and runs the risk of delaying the hospital, and we need it,” she said.

Ms Hockings said the new community forum, to be held in the coming weeks, would provide a "safe and moderated” place which allowed those in support of the site to speak up.

"I encourage people, if they are sitting on the fence and want to know more to come along, we'll be putting up information based on facts and documents and research, we need to be showing that everyone in the community is not against it,” she said.

Cudgen farmer and community meeting organiser Hayley Paddon rejected claims people could not speak at the last community meeting.

"I disagree with that, I didn't create this anger, all I've done is give the community a voice, I can't take responsibility for that,” she said.

"At the community meeting the reason why they were so angry is Geoff Provest and his team had done no community consultation, that's why everyone at the meeting was so aggressive, this should have happened before and not after they picked the site.”