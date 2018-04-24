Hospital would have been icing on the cake: Leda

Leda Developments Tweed manager Reg van Rij looking over plans at Kings Forest some time ago. Leda believed its land would have been perfect for the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

THE developer behind the massive proposed estate of Kings Forest on the Tweed Coast said its site would have been "ideal” for the proposed Tweed Valley Hospital.

A spokesman for Leda Holdings, the company of Gold Coast property billionaire Bob Ell, confirmed it had sent a "comprehensive expression of interest” to the NSW Government regarding the proposed hospital at Kings Forest.

"Leda was confident that what they had put forward was a strong contender for the site,” the spokesman said.

"We believe Kings Forest was an ideal location, particularly as it had all the approved zonings already done over the site, such as zoning concept, plan approval, project approval and federal environmental approvals.

"These approvals have taken years to attain and involve considerable financial commitment by Leda Holdings.

"Our vision for Kings Forest is to create a residential and commercial hub for an estimated population for 10,000-plus. There is no doubt having a modern hospital involved in the estate would have been an advantage and this could well have been the catalyst for a modern health precinct created.”

The spokesman said Leda had been asked by NSW Health Infrastructure to provide additional information during the EOI phase, but had thereafter been left in the dark.

However, he said despite the decision, the company was pleased a new hospital would be built on the Tweed Coast.

"A number of factors go into making these decisions and we respect they have made the decision that way,” he said.

"We are not at all upset at not winning the tender but we thought we had a strong contender. We are still very confident that we are going to produce a tremendous Kings Forest project and this could have been the icing on the cake for us.”

Leda is planning to build 4500 homes at Kings Forest.