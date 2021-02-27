Hospitality businesses urged to sign up to COVID program

Businesses are being encouraged to sign up to the Dine and Discover program.

Northern Rivers businesses in the hospitality, entertainment and tourism sectors are being encouraged to register for the NSW Government's Dine and Discover program.

The call comes as the second phase of the pilot program is launched with residents of the Sydney CBD, Northern Beaches and Bega Valley now eligible for the four $25 vouchers.

Business NSW Regional Manager Jane Laverty said the more businesses that sign up to the program, the quicker local residents will be able to book in to use the vouchers.

"No one needs extra encouragement to have a meal out or enjoy some down time after the past year we have all endured," Ms Laverty said.

"I encourage businesses to jump on to this opportunity and register so they can reap the rewards as well as their customers - visitors and locals alike."

Ms Laverty said she expects the Northern Rivers region will have access to the vouchers in mid March.

But businesses need to start preparing now.

"It's important business owners understand that vouchers can only be used at premises that have a COVID Safety plan and are registered as COVID safe," Ms Laverty said.

"Of course, businesses know customers are likely to spend much more than the $25 the voucher provides, and they have the opportunity of opening their business up to a whole new potential client base and encourage repeat visitation.

"There will be two distinct categories of voucher, ensuring as many businesses as possible can benefit from the program.

"Two vouchers can be used for eating in at restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs and clubs from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays.

"The remaining two vouchers are to be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues and are available seven days a week, excluding public holidays."

For more information, visit www.sevice.nsw.gov.au.