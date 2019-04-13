Hot and cold Seagulls headed for Mackay

MOVING FORWARD: Leilani Latu carrying the ball for Tweed against Wynnum-Manly last weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed's mixed run to start the Intrust Super Cup season continued last weekend, with a loss at home to Wynnum-Manly.

The Seagulls sit seventh on the competition ladder with three impressive wins and a pair of 20-plus point losses.

Consistency has been the biggest issue for the side, with a number of positional changes being made weekly to accommodate injuries and players being called for NRL duty.

This issue is nothing new to the Tweed side, and coach Ben Woolf said it is something they are continually working on to improve.

"We have had a few changes in key positions so consistency has been difficult,” he said.

"I think patience in attack is the key to solving this.”

Last weekend's 26-point loss did not display the confidence which Tweed played with in the opening two rounds of the competition.

Going into this weekend's match against the Mackay Cutters, Woolf said he wanted to see more enthusiasm from his chargers.

"We need to improve our energy and talk,” he said.

"We were flat (last) weekend and as a result things didn't go well.

"The ability is there we just need to make sure we are going out with the right effort.”

What has been a successful component of Tweed's game this season is their ability to gain metres from deep inside their own half.

It is a feature which Woolf says needs to be used to set up more attacking opportunities.

"I have been impressed with our ability to get out of our own end of the field even under pressure,” he said.

"If we can limit soft errors this will set us up well going forward.”

Tweed face off against the Cutters in Mackay this evening at 6pm.