Hot Barbarians make it five wins in a row

ON TOP: Casuarina Beach have made it five straight wins in the Far North Coast competition. Contributed

RUGBY UNION: Two tries from Josh Harman have helped Casuarina Beach to their fifth straight win in the Far North Coast competition.

The Barbarians remain undefeated in the 2019 season, overcoming last year's grand finalists, Lennox Head, 29-19.

The Tweed-based side took a 10-7 lead at halftime before pulling away to a 22-12 lead mid-way through the second half.

Lennox Head clawed their way back to make it 22-19 in the closing stages, but it was the constant pressure of the Casuarina Beach backs which help them to victory.

Harman's second try close to fulltime sealed the 10 point win.

Coach Mick hall said he was proud of his side's efforts against a top team.

The Barbarians boss said his side now had high expectations for the rest of the season.

"”The team are really building momentum and confidence is high,” he said.

"While is is early days, the club has its eyes firmly set on a top four finish.”