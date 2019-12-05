Hot chip ranking sparks divide - which ones are the best?

A dad has spent months taste-testing chips to determine what he thinks are the best, and the results might surprise you.

Everyone has a favourite hot chip.

From thick cut to French fry style, the experience can be different with each.

So a Sydney dad has attempted to get to the bottom of the best chip of all by taste-testing various kinds for months.

Bruno Bouchet has ranked 11 popular fast food hot chips from best to worst.

His results put Hungry Jack's and Grill'd at the top and Nando's and KFC at the bottom, with Red Rooster and McDonald's in between.

Mr Bouchet told Daily Mail Australia he spent two months doing research, going to McDonald's alone for 30 days, twice a day, to see how consistent their chips were.

"The list is the result of months of research and analysis, so it'll be 100 per cent correct and not up for debate," he said.

"For an entire week, I ate two servings of fries from Hungry Jack's and could never find a bad word to stay about them. Consistently the greatest chips you'll ever have.

"Hungry Jack's chips aren't pretending to be anything gourmet, they're just the old-fashioned chip done to absolute perfection."

This chip ranking has sparked divide. Picture: Bruno Bouchet

The managing director and former Kyle & Jackie O radio show producer posted his ranking to Facebook telling people not to bother commenting because his list wasn't up for discussion.

The self-proclaimed list king caused quite the divide with his results.

"KFC in cat vomit tier? You're messed up," wrote one woman.

Another said, "KFC fries last!!! You've officially gone mental."

Mr Bouchet replied that KFC masked their sub-par chips with chicken salt.

"If it weren't for that seasoning, people would be out rioting in the streets," he wrote.

Another woman said Oporto had been robbed, while one man told him his list was upside down.

Others were impressed though, saying the list king had got it spot on.

"Take a bow. Cannot knock this list!" wrote one fan.

Another man wrote, "You've actually nailed this one", while others said Hungry Jack's took the well deserved throne.

