‘Weird’ reason ‘hot’ grandma is mistaken for her daughter

Imagine walking down the street with your daughter and constantly being stopped with the same question.

According to Rachel Harris, 38, that's what happens every time she's out and about with her 20-year-old daughter Courtney.

The nurse - who has been dubbed a super glamorous grandma - admits she's regularly ­mistaken for her daughter's twin sister due to their striking similarities.

The pair - who both have long blonde hair, the same figures and are almost identical in height - spoke to The Sun about how often the blunder occurs, with Rachel revealing it began when her daughter was 16.

"We first noticed the attention when Courtney was 16 and people were asking if we were sisters," she said.

"Now we can't go anywhere without random members of the public stopping us in supermarkets, on nights out, even at doctors' appointments."

Courtney, who welcomed son, Milo, six weeks ago, added strangers were often shocked at their similarities.

"Now baby Milo is here, the attention has escalated. People in the street are in a state of shock," she told the publication.

Interestingly, Courtney's boyfriend Josh, 31, is four years older than her mum's 27-year-old boyfriend - something she described as "weird but nice".

"Everyone always says, 'Oh are you sisters' - I may as well just say yes, we get asked all the time," Courtney explained.

She added that she was happy to be mixed up with her lookalike mum, saying: "We are soul sisters and have a connection like no other."

Earlier this year, a 50-year-old who was arrested over a drunken brawl on a plane went viral over her youthful looks.

Alison Yorston, 50, was convicted of committing a public order offence after she assaulted cabin crew and a police officer over not being allowed on the flight.

But after Yorston appeared in Manchester Magistrates' Court, details of her crime emerged, including previous holiday snaps - and people lost it over her age-defying looks.

"How is she a gran she looks about 40," someone commented on Facebook.

"Must say she looks bloody good for 50, just a shame she couldn't act her age," another said.

"She is 50??? How?" another mused, while one person went as far as to call her a "GILF" - referring to the colloquial expression "granny I'd like to f**k".

Another said: "Disgusting behaviour. Mind she has to be the most attractive Grandma I've ever seen."

"She is a seriously attractive grandma," someone else added.

Another 50-year-old mum went viral for a similar reason in March after a sizzling bikini snap that people thought made her look 30 years younger was shared on her social media account.

People thought Suzie Wells, the mum of two British reality TV stars, looked half her age in a bikini snap from a holiday to the Maldives.

Fans were so impressed with her youthful features, they compared her to a Bond girl.

"HOW are you a grandmother? You are drop dead stunning!!" one person asked, while another admitted, "Better body than me and she's 50 or something."

"Body of a 20 year old, you look amazing," another declared.

